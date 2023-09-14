Fur farm animals in Finland to be culled due to avian ınfluenza

According to the country's media, concerns about avian influenza potentially spreading to humans through fur animals have led to a decision to cull approximately 115,000 more animals in order to protect public health.

The Finnish Food Authority had previously decided to cull around 135,000 animals, including 50,000 minks, 79,000 foxes, and 6,000 raccoons, on farms where avian influenza was diagnosed last month.

So far, avian influenza has been detected in 26 fur farms in the Ostrobothnia region of Finland. In 11 of these farms, all animals were euthanized, while partial culling orders were issued for five others.

Last week, an initiative calling for a ban on fur farming submitted over 50,000 signatures to parliament in a short period, demanding the prohibition of fur farming.