In recent times, Ukraine has found itself at odds with Western experts who have characterized the pace of their offensive as slower than anticipated, lacking the dramatic breakthroughs often seen in cinematic portrayals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky echoed this sentiment, reminding observers that war is not a Hollywood production.

Despite the critique, President Zelensky maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook and acknowledges the gradual advancement in reclaiming areas under the control of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He expressed, "The Ukrainian armed forces are moving forward. Despite everything and regardless of what everyone is saying, we are making progress, and that is the most important thing.

We are on the move," in a message shared on Telegram last Saturday. This perspective underscores Ukraine's commitment to a pragmatic and steadfast approach in the ongoing conflict.