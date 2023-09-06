1 more dies in heavy rain as Daniel weather system batters Greece

A local stands next to a car in an area flooded due to the impact of storm Daniel in the city of Volos, Greece, September 6, 2023. (REUTERS)

Greece has been battered by storms and heavy rains, claiming one more life as an adverse weather system named Daniel engulfed most of the country, with some regions receiving record amounts of rain, local media reported on Wednesday.

While water and electricity outages continue in the central province of Volos, one of the areas hardest hit by Daniel, competent authorities have decided to declare a state of mobilization for the regions of Magnesia and Sporades, as well as the cities of Karditsa and Trikala in the central region of Thessaly, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Yiannis Artophios, a fire department spokesperson, stressed that Daniel caused excessive rainfall in many areas. For instance, he said, the town of Pelion Zagora, located north of Volos, received 700-800mm record amount of rainfall.

Furthermore, the fire department reported receiving nearly 1,200 calls for assistance in the last 24 hours due to high winds and rain.

Meanwhile, the body of an 85-year-old woman who had reportedly gone missing was discovered in the village of Paltsi in Magnesian.

On Tuesday, an elderly man died as a result of a landslide caused by the heavy rain in Volos, and one person who was trapped in his car and swept away by the flood was reported missing.