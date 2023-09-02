Summer 2023 was 8th hottest in UK history: Met Office

The UK had one of the hottest summers in its history in 2023, according to meteorological data on Friday.

"Meteorological summer 2023 was the eighth warmest on record by mean temperature, thanks largely to June's record breaking temperatures, in a series which dates back to 1884," the Met Office said in a statement.

The average mean temperature was 15.4 C (59.72 F), which was 0.8 C (33.44 F) warmer than average, it said.

The Met Office added that it has also been a "wetter than average summer with July leading the way in terms of rainfall; which was provisionally the UK's sixth wettest July on record."

Met Office senior scientist Mike Kendon said, "The characteristic variability of the UK's climate has once again been illustrated by this summer," it said.