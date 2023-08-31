Victor Orban confident in Trump’s ability to bring end to Ukraine conflict

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the conflict in Ukraine could only come to an end with the re-election of former U.S. President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Orban made statements regarding U.S. President Joe Biden's policies and the war in Ukraine.

Responding to the question "If you were in charge of NATO, if you were in Joe Biden's place, what would be your first move regarding the war in Ukraine?"

Orban said, "Peace. Immediately!

I would call back Trump. That's the only way out. For many reasons, you can criticize him, I understand, but the best foreign policy in the last few decades was during his term. He didn't start any new wars. He handled countries like North Korea, Russia, and China well. He pursued a very good foreign policy. He's criticized for not having received a good enough education to understand the world, but I think that's not the case."

"THE PERSON WHO COULD SAVE HUMANITY"

Orban stated, "If he had been the U.S. president at the beginning of the Russian invasion, such a thing would not have been possible for the Russians to do. Trump is the person who could save the Western world and all of humanity. This is my personal view."

Orban also dismissed claims that Ukraine could defeat Russia, calling them "false," and stated that Russia is significantly stronger and numerically superior to Ukraine.