Wildfires in Greece bring environmental and health issues

The fume from the forest fires has reached as far as Southern Italy and Malta, and the suspended particulate matter in the air has increased to 5 times the limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Associate Professor Paraskevi Kaçaunu, a specialist in Chest Diseases at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens Medical School, assessed the potential adverse effects of the fires on the respiratory system.

Kaçaunu pointed out that individuals exposed to toxic substances in fire-affected areas may experience respiratory problems. She also mentioned that for people with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma, the fires could potentially exacerbate their existing illness.

Kaçaunu stated that after the fires, the oxygen levels in the air decrease and the "quality" of the atmosphere deteriorates. She mentioned that this could lead to undesirable consequences in the respiratory system in the long term.

Kaçaunu, emphasizing the climate changes that will occur after the fires, noted that both the humidity in the air and the body's responses will alter ,she continued:

"After these changes, we will encounter viruses in our region and countries that we haven't seen before. Due to the environmental destruction and climate change, we might experience diseases that we haven't encountered previously, and we could be more susceptible to these illnesses."