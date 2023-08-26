News Europe Wildfires keep spreading in Greece, but storms could provide relief

DPA EUROPE Published August 26,2023

A firefighting aircraft operates during a wildfire at Dadia forest, Thrace, northern Greece, 24 August 2023. (EPA Photo)

Wildfires ravaging parts of Greece continued to burn on Saturday, but the potential for rain showers held out hope of some relief.



Much of the focus remained on the north-east of the country, in the Evros region near the border with Türkiye, where a heat-stoked forest fire was sparked eight days ago and quickly spread.



Around 74,000 hectares have been scorched in the area, 13,000 of them in the Dadia national park alone, Greek media reported. The European Commission described it as the largest single fire in the history of the European Union.



On Tuesday, the charred bodies of 18 people, believed to be migrants, were found in Evros. Two more bodies were discovered on Friday.



The fast-moving fire was also taking a toll on the natural ecosystem.



Ornithologists warned the old pine forest provided perfect nesting sites for birds of prey and vultures - many of which have now fallen victim to the fire.



Several wildfires have been burning for days across Greece, but the storms could improve the situation.



It was forecast to rain over the weekend in parts of central Greece, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki and even in Athens, where a a blaze has been burning on the city's fringes.



However, lightning already sparked new flames early Saturday, this time in the coastal town of Vari near Athens.



















