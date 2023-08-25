German tourists accused of vandalizing centuries-old monument in Italy

Police in Italy have said that German tourists vandalized a 460-year-old historical artifact with football-related graffiti.

The seven-arched gates of the Vasari Corridor in the city of Florence, Italy, were spray-painted with "DKS 1860," a reference to Munich FC.

According to the Carabinieri military police, the suspects, aged 20 and 21, along with nine others, are accused of defacing the corridor while staying at an Airbnb property.

This incident comes after dozens of iconic structures in Italy have been vandalized this year.

The suspects were apprehended after police raided the Airbnb property and found two boxes of spray paint and clothes stained with paint.