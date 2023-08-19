Poland says it stepped up push for WWII reparations from Germany

Poland has stepped up its push for World War II reparations from Germany, with Deputy Prime Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk on Friday saying the country is persuading its friends and allies regarding its demands, according to public broadcaster Polskie Radio.

Sharing that he made a series of visits to Italy, Serbia, and Greece to consult with officials on the matter, Mularczyk said: "I also held interesting talks with the government of Namibia, a former German colony."

"In Namibia too, there is an expectation that Germany will pay for the crimes it had committed," he said.

Expressing hope that the government would bring the issue to a successful conclusion, Mularczyk said: "We are not only fighting for the Polish cause but more broadly for justice in the wake of military conflicts."

Warsaw says losses suffered at the hands of Nazi Germany during World War II total €1.3 trillion ($1.43 trillion), and has demanded compensation from Berlin.

Berlin, however, maintains that the issue remains closed and does not intend to enter into negotiations on the matter.









