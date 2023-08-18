Ex-Austrian chancellor Kurz charged for alleged false statements

Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been charged on suspicion of making false statements, the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) announced on Friday in Vienna.



The charges relate to statements made by the 36-year-old in an investigation committee set up by the Austrian parliament to look into an influence-peddling scandal relating to his former coalition partner.



In the committee, Kurz had in June 2020 downplayed his role in the appointment of the head of the state-owned holding company ÖBAG, Thomas Schmid. He had been informed about the decision in advance, but had not been involved further, according to his statement at the time.



Based on chat messages, however, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the former head of government was very much involved in the choice of staff.



Kurz and Schmid appear to have regularly exchanged views on the subject from mid-2017 at the latest.



Kurz has always vehemently denied the accusations.



The WKStA had been investigating Kurz on suspicion of making false statements since the spring of 2021. According to the authority, the range of punishment for the offence charged is up to three years in prison.









