Belarus says it reliably protects Russia from NATO attack

Belarus' Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin addresses a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

Belarus on Friday said it reliably protects Russia from a possible NATO strike, state news agency Belta reported.

"The brotherly country of Russia, which is conducting a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, is at the forefront of the fight against neo-Nazism. On its territory Belarus reliably protects Russia from a NATO strike in Russia's back. It is the most important area of work for us," Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin told a session at the second International Anti-Fascist Congress in Minsk.

"At the same time Belarus is doing a lot to counteract the rehabilitation of Nazism and the propagation of neo-fascism, preserve historical memory about the heroics of the Soviet Union during World War II," he added.

Khrenin said it is necessary to unite the international community for "an objective assessment of the events taking place in countries where fascist ideology is being revived," in order to deter them.

"Taking into account the escalation of military preparations in the world and the encouragement for new countries to join in neo-fascism, it is advisable to suggest that representatives of political parties, public organizations and movements should unite into a single international anti-fascist front," Khrenin said.

Belarus is an ally of Russia, which began a "special military operation" to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine in February 2022.