Eruption of mount Etna in Italy

According to BBC's news, a volcanic eruption occurred last night at Mount Etna on the island of Sicily, Italy.

Italian authorities stated that the eruption signifies a "preliminary warning" and announced that the alert level concerning the volcano has been raised by one level.

Following the eruption, flights at Catania Airport in the Sicily region were temporarily suspended.

According to the Italian Ansa news agency, it was reported that Catania Airport was closed for all flights until 13:00 local time.