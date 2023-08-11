More than 100 migrants shipwrecked off the coast of Greece

A yacht with more than 100 migrants on board was in distress some 40 kilometres off the south-east coast of the Greek Peloponnese peninsula, state broadcaster EPT reported on Friday.



According to EPT, the Greek coastguard said that four ships and three coastguard patrol boats had reached the shipwreck and rescue operations were under way after the boat migrants had sent a distress signal.



A helicopter was also involved in the rescue, it said.



People smugglers routinely bring people on the dangerous sea journey from Türkiye and North African countries to Western and Central Europe, for which migrants often pay thousands of euros.



Often far too many people are crammed into boats that are barely seaworthy and accidents occur in the process.



In the past four days, the Greek coastguard had picked up some 150 migrants in the Aegean Sea.



On June 14, hundreds of migrants attempting to cross from Libya to Italy drowned when an overcrowded fishing boat sank off the Greek coast. On that journey, 104 people survived and 82 bodies were recovered.









