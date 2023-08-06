France condemns Russian missile, drone strikes on Ukraine

France on Sunday condemned "in strongest terms" Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine over the weekend.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said a series of Russian strikes on Saturday and Sunday left several dead and wounded.

"These Russian strikes deliberately targeted the civilian population which constitutes a new flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," it said.

Quoting Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna's remarks, the statement said these "unacceptable acts constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished."

"France will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its self-defense and will also continue to support Ukrainian courts and the International Criminal Court in combating impunity for crimes committed by Russia," it added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched a "massive" attack on Ukraine with air and sea-based missiles, as well as Iranian drones.