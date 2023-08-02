People landing at Brussels Airport wait for hours in queues

In the centrally located city of Brussels in Europe, there have been long passport queues at the airport in recent days. While the line for EU citizens moves relatively quickly, other passport holders may have to wait for more than 2 hours. Especially elderly and young passengers in the queue experience challenging moments after hours of travel.

The fact that only one of the police counters is open leads to reactions from the passengers.

Affected travelers also encounter problems such as losing their luggage as their flights have landed quite some time ago.

Airport authorities state that the summer season leads to increased traffic, with a higher number of passengers and a reduced number of passport officers due to vacations.

Officials indicate that the busiest hours are between 06:00-10:00 and 17:00-20:00.