TENSIONS ESCALATE IN FRANCE AFTER POLICE OFFICERS DETAINMENT

In France, police are once again on the agenda.

Following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel, of Algerian origin, by the police in Nanterre on June 27, incidents broke out across the country.

During these incidents, a police officer who used violence against a Muslim youth was detained.

In response to this, police officers in the Herault region decided to reduce their services to a minimum.

According to news in the French media, police officers in Montpellier, Sete, Beziers, and Agde are collectively taking sick leave.

They are not responding to any requests except for emergencies. In Beziers, all police officers have entered a "standby" mode, with only two people providing service at the police station.

The public is complaining about the halt in police operations. They cannot go out at night due to security concerns.

The police are demanding the release of their colleague. Additionally, they are calling for the enactment of laws that further strengthen the status of law enforcement officers.