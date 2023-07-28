News Europe Minister says Greek fires under control

DPA EUROPE Published July 28,2023

A local resident attempts to extinguish a fire in Nea Anchialos, near Greek mainland city of Volos, on July 27, 2023. (AFP)

The raging fires across all regions of Greece have been brought under control or extinguished, Greek Minister for Civil Protection Vassilis Kikilias announced on state television on Friday.



Over the past 10 days, three civilians were killed after a total of 667 forest and bush fires broke out across the nation. Two pilots also died when their firefighting plane crashed.



The minister stated that 74 firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fires is arson.



In most cases, the cause of the fires was attributed to negligent behaviour, the minister added without providing further details.





































