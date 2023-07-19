7 police officers detained in France on charges of using violence against a young adult

According to news based on Marseille Prosecution Office in the national press, after the killing of Nael, on July 2nd during the protest held in Marseille, seven police officers were detained on the grounds of "the use of violence by a public official." One of them was later released.

Hedi, a 22-year-old young adult who was subjected to violence, received an 8-day incapacity report, and an investigation related to this incident was initiated on July 5th.

During the investigation, Hedi stated that a plastic bullet had hit his head on the day of the incident, and he described how the police had beaten him.

After the incident, Hedi was taken to the hospital, where he fell into a coma and woke up several hours later.

PROTESTS IN FRANCE

Protesters expressing their reaction to the death of Nael, who had died as a result of police gunfire in France, clashed with the police in various cities across the country.

Protests held in different cities, including Paris, Marseille, and Lyon, which saw incidents of looting and vandalism.