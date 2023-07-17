Dozens of cats in Poland tested positive for influenza: WHO

Dozens of cats in Poland tested positive for influenza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

According to a WHO statement, 29 out of 47 samples tested positive for influenza A (H5N1) as of last Tuesday.

The statement added that 14 cats were euthanized and 11 cats have died, with the last death reported on June 30.

It is not clear what exposed cats to the virus and investigations into the epizootic are still ongoing, said the global health body.

Although there have been prior reports of sporadic influenza infections of cats, this is the first time that a large number of infected cats have been found spread across a large portion of a country, it added.

The WHO also said that the risk of human infections following contact with infected cats nationwide is relatively low for the general public, and moderate for cat owners and those who come into contact with H5N1-infected cats while performing their professional duties-such as veterinarians-without using the proper personal protective equipment.