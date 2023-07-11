Majority of Germans dissatisfied with government - survey

An increasing number of German citizens are not happy with the coalition government comprising the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP), a recent survey revealed.

The survey, conducted by German RTL television on July 6-7, showed that an overwhelming majority of 77% of the 1,000 participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's performance.

The results indicate a spike in public disapproval, as the previous study conducted in February recorded a dissatisfaction rate of 64%.