Majority of Germans dissatisfied with government - survey

According to a recent survey, a growing number of German citizens are expressing dissatisfaction with the coalition government composed of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

Published July 11,2023
The survey, conducted by German RTL television on July 6-7, showed that an overwhelming majority of 77% of the 1,000 participants expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's performance.

The results indicate a spike in public disapproval, as the previous study conducted in February recorded a dissatisfaction rate of 64%.