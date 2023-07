A court in France rejected a request Friday to overturn a controversial burkini ban on beaches in Mandelieu-la-Napoule .

The request by the Human Rights League France was rejected by the Nice Administrative Court on grounds that the municipality's decision was aimed at preventing disruption of public order.

Mandelieu-la-Napoule became the first municipality to ban burkini swimwear on beaches in 2012.

Human Rights League France went to court in June in a bid to overturn the ban.