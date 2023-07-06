Police rush to scene after car rams into London school

Authorities in London are rushing to the scene where several people were injured after a car drove into a school building on Thursday, police said.

"Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school," Merton Police said in a statement.

Several people are being treated for injuries at the scene, it added.

Local firefighters and ambulances are also supporting emergency services at the incident.