 Contact Us
News Europe Police rush to scene after car rams into London school

Police rush to scene after car rams into London school

Several people are being treated after a car collided with a building at a girls' prep school in Wimbledon, a district in south-west London, police said.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published July 06,2023
Subscribe
POLICE RUSH TO SCENE AFTER CAR RAMS INTO LONDON SCHOOL
(REUTERS File Photo)

Authorities in London are rushing to the scene where several people were injured after a car drove into a school building on Thursday, police said.

"Officers are responding to an incident at a primary school in Camp Road, Wimbledon. We were called at 09:54hrs to reports that a car collided with a building at the school," Merton Police said in a statement.

Several people are being treated for injuries at the scene, it added.

Local firefighters and ambulances are also supporting emergency services at the incident.