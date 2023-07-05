ZELENSKY SEES NATO SUMMIT AS CRUCIAL FOR EUROPES SECURITY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius as crucial for Europe's future security.



"One more week until a key moment for our common security in Europe," he said in his daily video address on Wednesday.



Kiev has been pushing for months for Ukraine to be able to join the military alliance.



"We are working with our partners as much as possible so that our common security wins in Vilnius," Zelensky said.



But whether or not Kiev ends up joining NATO all depends on its Western partners, said the Ukrainian leader.



Zelensky spoke on the phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday, after his time in office was extended for another year.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's war for over 16 months now and is heavily dependent on Western arms and ammunition. According to Zelensky, Ukraine is now in a position to produce at least some of its own artillery ammunition urgently needed at the front.













