Over last 10 days, Türkiye saved nearly 500 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece

Over the last 10 days, Turkish Coast Guard forces have rescued a total of 488 irregular migrants illegally pushed back by Greece.

On Sunday, 84 irregular migrants were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek naval forces off the coast of Ayvacik in the western Canakkale province.

The Turkish Coast Guard's Northern Aegean Group Command carried out the rescue after learning that there were irregular migrants in inflatable boats off Ayvacik, Canakkale.

Three Turkish naval boats directed to the area rescued the irregular migrants from Afghanistan, who were illegally pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces.

In another incident on the same day, Turkish forces rescued 11 migrants pushed back by the Greek Navy off the coast of Karaburun in the Aegean province of Izmir.

On Friday, Turkish forces rescued 65 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece off the town of Ayvalik in the western Balikesir province.

Last Tuesday, again in Karaburun, Turkish forces rescued 25 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece.

A day prior, 11 irregular migrants were saved by Turkish Coast Guard forces after being pushed back to Turkish waters off the coast of Bodrum in the southwestern Mugla province.

On the same day, 29 irregular migrants pushed back by Greece were saved by Turkish forces off the coast of Ayvalik.









