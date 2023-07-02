French police evacuate Paris' Champs-Elysees, including tourists, amid ongoing protests

French police evacuated everyone, including tourists, from Paris' bustling Champs-Elysees Avenue late Saturday, as protests continue following the police killing of a teen earlier this week, according to videos on social media.

Authorities intensified security measures in response to looting and vandalism in several cities, including Paris, during the five-day-long protests.

Police tried to forcefully remove pedestrians from the Avenue, using batons against those who resisted.

Videos depict continued unrest in many cities, particularly Paris, where officials said security checks were increased on the Avenue in anticipation of the demonstrations.

During checks Saturday, 37 people were apprehended on suspicion of carrying weapons, injuring devices and dangerous objects.

Sources revealed 121 individuals, 45 in Paris, were taken into custody on the fifth night of protests.

Despite the evacuation, protesters are still attempting to enter the street from various points.

Law enforcement stationed police vehicles in front of luxury stores on the famous avenue to prevent looting and vandalism.

In Lyon, authorities made arrests for various charges, including carrying harmful objects, disrupting public order and engaging in theft.

In Marseille, where protests have escalated, demonstrators set multiple fires to objects, while police continue firm interventions against protesters.

Special intervention police forces fired plastic bullets at protesters in intensifying clashes in the city.

Police have begun to intervene as demonstrators chant slogans demanding justice for Nael M, 17, of North African descent, who was shot at point-blank range by an officer Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

In the turbulent protests across the country, nearly 2,000 individuals have been arrested, while more than 200 police officers have been injured.

The officer who shot Nahel faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.