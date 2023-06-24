Europe closely monitoring events unfolding in Russia

Russian policemen stand guard near the Moscow Kremlin on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 24 June 2023. (EPA Photo)

European nations are closely monitoring the events unfolding in Russia as tensions escalate between the Kremlin and the Wagner paramilitary group.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a statement: "Aggression against Ukraine is also causing instability within the Russian Federation."

Meanwhile, the country's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Twitter urged Italian citizens in Russia to exercise caution.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Twitter that he held consultations with the premier, defense minister, and the allied countries on the situation.

"The course of events beyond our eastern border is being monitored constantly," he said.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reiterated that they are in constant contact with the allied countries and closely monitoring the evolution of the situation in Russia.

Bulgarian Vice President Iliana Yotova called the situation "extremely alarming," according to the state-run BTA news agency.

"We cannot yet predict how this will affect Bulgaria and what the development of events will be from now on. It is too early to make predictions," she said.

Also commenting on the matter, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen maintained that the situation in Russia is currently tense due to the armed rebellion started by Wagner, according to public broadcaster YLE.

"In the background, the competition for influence has been going on for a longer time. The situation is unclear and developing quickly," she added.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said: "We are closely monitoring the situation in Russia & we are in close contact with our Allies." He urged Estonian citizens to avoid traveling to Russia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Twitter: "We are not distracted. We see clearly in the chaos. The goal, as ever, is victory and justice for Ukraine. The time is now."