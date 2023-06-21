News Europe Train strikes may loom as German rail service wage negotiations fail

DPA EUROPE Published June 21,2023

Railway workers protest in front of the Cologne Central Station during a nationwide strike called by the EVG rail and transport union over a wage dispute, in Cologne, Germany, April 21, 2023. (REUTERS File photo)

Negotiations for higher wages with German rail operator Deutsche Bahn have failed, says railway and transport union EVG.



Talks have been under way between the union and the rail operator since the end of February over the wages of staff at dozens of companies, particularly Deutsche Bahn.



"The duration of 27 months in particular was judged to be clearly too long and the wage increase offered to be too low and too late," the union said.



The union's federal board plans to consider its next steps on Thursday. Options range from indefinite strikes to a conciliation procedure, in which one or more arbitrators would try to mediate between the bargaining parties.





































