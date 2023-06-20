Rotterdam customs police seize cocaine shipment worth €120 million

Dutch customs officials seized a shipment of more than 1.6 tons of cocaine in the port of Rotterdam with a street value of €120 million ($130 million), the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.



Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling, the office said in a statement.



Investigators were following the five people after a suspicious person was reported to be on the port premises.



They found the cocaine shipment in a container loaded with bananas from Costa Rica.



The drugs were destroyed following the find from last week.



Rotterdam is one of the main European ports where cocaine is smuggled into the region.













