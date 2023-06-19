NO INJURIES AFTER FIRE BREAKS OUT AT GERMANYS BIGGEST AMUSEMENT PARK

A small fire broke out at Germany's largest amusement park on Monday, police said.



The police spoke of a locally limited blaze at the Europa Park in the south-west of the country. "The fire is currently being fought by a large number of firefighters and is under control," officials said.



All visitors have been asked to leave the park, located north of Freiburg, in an orderly manner.



Officials said there were no initial reports of anyone having been injured. A column of smoke could be seen from afar.



A park spokeswoman confirmed the fire.



An eyewitness told dpa that the Magic World of Diamonds attraction was affected.



The park tweeted that an incident had occurred. "We are working closely with the responsible authorities and emergency services."



The police tweeted that forces from the fire brigade, rescue service and police are dealing with the fire.



The Europa Park is Germany's largest amusement park. Last year, more than 6 million people came to the facility with roller coasters and other attractions in the Ortenau district near the German-French border, which was a record.



There was last a major fire at the park on May 26, 2018, when most of the thematic areas of Scandinavia and Holland fell victim to the flames. Restaurants, shops and the Pirates in Batavia ride were destroyed.



According to the public prosecutor, that fire was caused by a technical fault and caused millions of euros in damage. Seven police officers and firefighters were slightly injured.

