Lightning strikes Eiffel Tower as Paris hit by thunderstorm

Lightning struck the landmark Eiffel Tower early Sunday as Paris was hit by a thunderstorm.

Due to the bad weather conditions, the Paris municipality closed all green areas in the capital to visitors including parks, gardens and cemeteries until the next morning.

Parts of Paris and its surroundings were also hit by strong winds which were expected to reach speeds exceeding 100 kilometers (62 miles) per hour.

According to a statement by Météo France, an orange alert was issued in 44 departments, including Paris, due to strong thunderstorms affecting most of the country.

It warned the public to be careful against possible hail and lightning strikes along with the storm.

Photos showing the moment that lightning struck the Eiffel Tower received acclaim on social networks.

Photographer Bertrand Kulik, who took the images, shared them with the message: "3:30 this morning. Nice thunderbolt on the Eiffel Tower. Photos taken with my 2 cameras since the 15th. #meteovilles #keraunos #weather #toureiffel #mairiedeparis #villedeparis #love #LightningStrikes #weatherchannel #orage."

Kulik said he shot the images from the 15th arrondissement of the capital.