A small dead porpoise was discovered by Henriette K. in the middle of a forest near the Danish town of Brande, around 70 kilometers away from the nearest coast. The cause of death of the porpoise has been determined by Aalborg University, stating that it died of natural causes.



Aage Kristian Olsen, a veterinarian specializing in whales from the university, conducted an autopsy on the porpoise and found that it was a female that had experienced a difficult birth.



The uterus had detached during birth, leading to inflammation and ultimately causing the animal's death.

The mystery lies in how the dead whale ended up in the forest. Although the veterinarian confirmed that another porpoise was found on Binderup Beach, approximately 90 kilometers away near Kolding, on April 12, which was also suspected to have died after a difficult birth, there is no concrete evidence linking the two incidents.



Some eyewitnesses claim to have seen a person skinning the porpoise on that day, but no names or evidence have been provided. The motive behind why the alleged skinner transported the whale to a distant forest remains unknown at this time.









