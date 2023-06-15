Kosovo bans entry of vehicles with Serbian license plates

Kosovo decided on Wednesday to ban vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering the country as a security measure after Serbia arrested three Kosovo police officers.

"For security reasons, (Kosovo's) institutions have decided to increase the level of border controls. Therefore, as an urgent step, it was decided to prohibit the entry of vehicles with Serbian license plates into the Republic of Kosovo, while the analysis of the situation by the security institutions continues. The next actions will be taken based on the recommendations of law enforcement institutions," said government spokesman Perparim Krieziu.

Earlier, Kosovo media reported that the government has also banned imports of goods from Serbia.

Nemanja Starovic, state secretary in the Ministry of Defense of Serbia, said that Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti is breaching numerous agreements by banning the entry of Serbian products, including the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA).

''That move is aimed against Serbs living in the north of Kosovo who properly acquire all basic food and medical supplies from Serbia. If enforced, such an illegal measure could lead to a humanitarian disaster,'' said Starovic.

He described the decision as 'imposing a full-fledged occupation of the region.''

Serbia detained three Kosovo police officers on Wednesday, saying they were "planning an action in Serbia."

The Interior Ministry said the officers were armed with automatic weapons and in full combat gear and had GPS devices, maps and other equipment when they were arrested by special anti-terrorism units of the Serbian Police.

Kurti said on social media, however, that the police officers were kidnapped by Serbia and demanded their immediate release while urging other countries to condemn the operation.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic responded that Kurti wanted to start a war over the arrest by Kosovo police of a Serb, Milan Lune Milenković, the coach of a kick-boxing club from Kosovska Mitrovica, who they said was a leader of organized crime and smuggling.

Tensions have risen in Kosovo following the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-dominated northern districts last month.

Ethnic Serbs have been protesting the election of the mayors since late May.

At least 30 KFOR soldiers were injured on May 29 while clashing with protesting Serbs who were attempting to prevent the newly elected mayor of Zvecan municipality from entering the town hall for an oath-taking ceremony before beginning his official responsibilities.

More than 53 civilians were also injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

Police in Kosovo said at least five people were detained following the clashes.