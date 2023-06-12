 Contact Us
Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi passes away at age of 86

According to Italian media, Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian Prime Minister and a billionaire businessman known for founding Italy's largest media company and reshaping the political landscape, passed away on Monday.

Agencies and A News EUROPE
Published June 12,2023
Berlusconi, who was 86, had been suffering from leukaemia "for some time" and had recently developed a lung infection.

Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is part of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition, and although he himself did not have a role in government, his death is likely to destabilise Italian politics in the coming months.