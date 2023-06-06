British tourist subjected to sexual assault in sea during Greek island vacation

A 20-year-old woman has reported to the police that she was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old Albanian man whom she had met online while on vacation in Greece. The incident occurred on Saturday at Glystra Beach, located on the east coast of the island of Rhodes.

The woman stated that she had been communicating with the man through an app for two weeks before deciding to meet in person. They agreed to meet at noon on Saturday, and she accompanied him on his motorbike to Glystra Beach.

After the initial alleged assault, the woman requested to be taken back to her hotel room in Kiotari. However, at around 4pm, the man reportedly attacked her again and attempted to rape her in the room. The victim managed to push him away and forced him to leave.

Following the incident, the woman left the seaside resort and promptly reported the crimes to the local Rhodes police. Law enforcement initiated a manhunt for the Albanian man, and he was apprehended a few hours later. The victim positively identified him at the police station.

The suspect has been arrested on charges of rape and attempted rape, although he denies the accusations. A criminal trial date has yet to be scheduled, and if convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.







