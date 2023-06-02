One dead, several injured in large apartment block blaze in Rome

A large fire broke out in a multi-storey apartment building in Rome on Friday, leaving at least one dead and several injured, local media reported.



The fire brigade found a dead man in the stairwell of the apartment building, Italian news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos reported on Friday.



There was initially no communication from the fire department about the fatality.



According to the fire brigade, the fire broke out in the building in the Colli Aniene district in the north-east of the Italian capital on Friday afternoon.



Media reports said that several people were injured and were taken to hospital with burns and breathing difficulties.



The fire department said repairs had been ongoing on the building.



Flames had already reached seven of the eight floors of the building.



The blaze reportedly broke out on scaffolding outside the edifice.



Pictures and videos from the fire brigade showed a dense column of black smoke rising into the sky.















