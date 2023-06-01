Far-right greatest threat to our democracy: German minister

Far-right is the greatest threat to democracy in Germany, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Thursday.

Faeser released a message on the anniversary of the murder of pro-refugee politician Walter Lubcke by a right-wing extremist in 2019.

"This attack is a reminder that we should never underestimate the danger posed by right-wing extremism and right-wing terrorism. We must identify and prevent radicalization at an early stage, keep an eye on extremists, and disarm the right-wing extremists," she said.

"Prevention and toughness are at the core of our strategy against right-wing extremism. Right-wing extremism is the greatest threat to our democracy," Faeser added.

Lubcke, who was serving as the district president of the Kassel city near Frankfurt, was known for her support for then-chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy for refugees.

A right-wing extremist, Stephan Ernst, was arrested in 2019 and admitted in court that he killed the conservative politician for his pro-refugee stance.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right groups, which have exploited the refugee crisis and attempted to stoke fear of immigrants.

Right-wing extremists carried out 1,170 violent attacks last year targeting migrants, refugees, or political opponents. At least 675 people were injured in those attacks.