Three injured after school bus in Italy plummets more than 100 metres

At least three people were injured in Tuscany on Tuesday after a school bus veered off the road and plunged more than 100 metres into a wooded area, according to reports.



Firefighters reported that one adult and two teenagers were injured in the accident that occurred near Massa-Carrara. They were brought to hospital by rescue helicopters. The man was reported to be the driver of the bus.



Photos from the accident site showed how the bus had come to a halt among trees and branches on the hillside.



Rescue workers from the mountain rescue service and the fire department rappelled down to the bus.



According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the bus driver told rescue workers that he was blinded by the sun and lost control of the vehicle.



Twenty people were in the bus at the time, according to the reports, most of whom were teenage students on their way home.



The driver was initially trapped in the vehicle but was freed though he suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.



Most students were treated at the scene with minor injuries.



















