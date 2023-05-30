PKK supporters in Stockholm project on parliament building image symbolizing terror group

Supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Stockholm projected on the facade of the parliament building an image of a rag symbolizing the terror group, according to videos on social media.

The PKK/YPG supporters also shared on social media videos containing provocations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

In a video, PKK/YPG supporters insulted the two Swedish officials and set fire to a poster of Erdoğan.

They announced a protest in Stockholm against the new anti-terrorism law which will enter into force on June 1.

The legislation aims to criminalize membership in terrorist organizations in the country and gives authorities much broader powers to detain and prosecute people who finance or otherwise support terrorist organizations.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the UK and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. It also has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.