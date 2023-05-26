Spain prepares to vote in local elections on Sunday

Spanish voters are set to flock to the polls on Sunday to elect mayors and regional leaders, marking an important prelude to the national elections scheduled later in the year.

A diverse range of political battles are playing out in cities and 12 of Spain's 17 regions including Valencia and Madrid.

The election season has been marred by controversies and scandals ranging from the surfacing of ETA terrorists to allegations of voter fraud and even a reported kidnapping case.

In the Basque Country, the elections saw a dramatic turn of events as several ETA members, previously sentenced for violent crimes including murder, withdrew their candidature amidst growing opposition.

The North African enclave of Melilla witnessed 10 arrests on charges of attempted voter fraud via mail-in ballots. Among those arrested were politicians associated with the Coalicion por Melilla party.

Allegations of voter fraud also surfaced in Mojacar, Almeria where two Socialist Party politicians were detained for purportedly attempting to buy votes.

Police have launched separate investigations into additional cases of potential voter fraud in Zaragoza, a municipality in Murcia, and Gomera in the Canary Islands, according to Spanish broadcaster Onda Cero.

In another disquieting development, the mayor of Maracena in Granada is embroiled in a high-profile scandal after being implicated in the kidnapping of a city councilor.

While many voters will be looking at local issues, Sunday's vote is being viewed through the lens of the upcoming national elections, where Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will fight to maintain his position but struggling with waning popularity.














