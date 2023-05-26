Russia criticizes France after crackdown on climate activists

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Friday criticized the French authorities' crackdown on climate activists, saying Paris lost its right to criticize other countries for human rights violation or deviation from democratic freedoms.

In a statement on Telegram, Maria Zakharova published a video, showing Paris police pouring tear gas on climate activists at a protest near the building where the TotalEnergies shareholders' congress was taking place.

Zakharova said: "If a dog or a cat were gassed like that, I think the Elysee Palace would call everyone 'knackers' and send a special board with eco-activists, making a whole show. And it turns out that people can be treated this way (that even animals cannot)."

"After this, Paris has no right to criticize any country for violation of human rights and deviation from democratic freedoms," she stressed.











