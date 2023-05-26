EU 'strongly' condemns clashes in Kosovo

The EU on Friday "strongly" condemned the clashes between Kosovo police and protesters in the country, sparked by the newly elected mayors' attempt to enter municipality building.

"Everyone has to take actions to de-escalate the tense situation and restore calm immediately," Peter Stano, the lead spokesperson for external affairs, said in a statement.

Stano warned: "The EU will not accept any further unilateral or provocative actions and preservation of peace, and security on the ground should be prioritized."

Deploring the attacks on EULEX patrols in Kosovo, the EU's civilian mission in the country, he said the mission must be permitted to carry out its mandate in a peaceful manner.

The recent by-elections in the north of Kosovo, as the EU has often stated, do not provide a long-term political solution for the municipalities involved, he stressed, and added that such a solution can only be reached through a genuine debate involving all major parties, including Kosovo, Serbia, and the Kosovo Serb community, facilitated by the EU.

The spokesperson's remarks came after the Kosovo police clashed with local Serbs who gathered in front of the municipal administration building to prevent a newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

A high number of police officers in riot gear were deployed around the building along with the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo and Kosovo Forces personnel.

Following the clashes, Serbia ordered its army to advance to the administrative border with Kosovo and called on NATO to urgently stop violence against local Serbs in Kosovo.













