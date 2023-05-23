In Germany, an average of 48 children become victims of sexual violence every day

Germany reported over 15,500 child abuse cases in 2022, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said on Tuesday.

BKA's President Holger Munch said sexualized violence against minors remains a serious problem in Germany, despite increased efforts to protect children.

"In Germany, an average of 48 children become victims of sexual violence every day. This shows how dramatic the situation is," he told a news conference in Berlin.

German authorities carried out 15,520 child abuse investigations last year, up from 15,507 cases opened in 2021.

17,437 children under the age of 14 were victims of sexualized violence in 2022, according to official data.

Munch called for reforms and more powers for the police to combat child abuse, and protect children in the digital environment.

"Stopping violence against children and ending sexual abuse are our top priorities. But in order to carry out successful investigations, we need the necessary powers and a better legal framework," he said.

Munch underlined that they need new rules that would require internet providers to store user IP addresses for a longer period so that they can identify the criminal gangs and perpetrators of child abuse.