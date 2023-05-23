European Commission pays a further €1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

Due to the ongoing Russian war, the European Commission has pledged to support Ukraine with a further €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in aid, the commission announced on Tuesday.



This is the fourth instalment of aid for Ukraine, with up to €18 billion planned for the macro-financial assistance package.



"Since the start of this year, we have paid €7.5 billion in macro-financial assistance. This funding is contributing significantly to covering Ukraine's immediate financial needs. And more will come," European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said.



This is to continue paying wages and pensions and to maintain hospitals, schools and shelters for displaced people, for example.



The aid to Ukraine is tied to the strengthening of the rule of law and more transparency as to where the money flows.



Under these conditions, the next payment is to be paid to Ukraine in June.



Since the beginning of the war in February 2022, Ukraine has received up to €70 billion in aid, according to the statement.



This figure includes financial, humanitarian, budgetary and military support from the EU, member states and European financial institutions.



