Romania approves armament package worth $3.80B

Romania approved an armament package worth €3.52 billion ($3.80 billion), according to local media.

The defense committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved the start of negotiations by the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of two French-made state-of-art Scorpene submarines for €2 billion and 54 US-made modern Abrams tanks for €1 billion, said the Mainnews news outlet on Thursday.

Also, two British-made Sandown class minesweeper ships will be updated for €150 million in British shipyards, and 48 NSM-type advanced anti-ship missiles will be purchased from Norway for €375 million, it added.

The approval of these purchases requires a final vote in the plenary of the parliament which is expected to take place soon.





