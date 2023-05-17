Ready to train Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet pilots, says Belgium

Belgium said Wednesday that it is ready to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office said on Tuesday.

"British PM Rishi Sunak and Dutch PM Mark Rutte have agreed that they will work to create an international fighter coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting everything from pilot training to the purchase of F16 aircraft," Andrii Yermak said on Telegram.

The remarks came after a Council of Europe summit held in Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland.

Yermak said Ukraine still needed fighter aircraft and was grateful to its allies for their decisions to work in this direction.

Sunak also confirmed his belief that Ukraine's place is in NATO, Yermak said.

On Monday, the UK announced its intention to start training Ukrainian pilots next summer. Britain is actively collaborating with other nations to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

After a discussion held during the summit, the British and Dutch premiers decided to support the establishment of an international alliance aimed at bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

Four countries, the UK, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium, have already said they are prepared to train Ukrainian pilots fighting in the war against Russia.

Western nations have long provided Ukraine with military and financial aid throughout the conflict, which erupted on Feb. 24 last year.

However, they have so far stopped short of sending Kyiv F-16 jets, with Belgium stressing that it could only train its pilots, pointing to its own limited fleet of the aircraft.

NATO allies are expected to take up the matter at an upcoming two-day summit in Lithuania, scheduled to take place in July.











