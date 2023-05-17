German police raid office of Turkish daily Sabah, arrest 2 journalists

German police conducted raids on the residences of Turkish journalists, resulting in the detention of İsmail Erel, the German correspondent for Sabah Newspaper, without prior notification. Additionally, reporters from Sabah and A Haber were detained based on a complaint filed by Cevheri Güven, who is associated with FETÖ.



Reports indicate that the German police conducted a raid on the Frankfurt office of Sabah newspaper, which serves as the European news center. During the operation, German Representative İsmail Erel and News Director Cemil Albay were detained by the authorities.



According to information received from Sabah newspaper sources, German police searched the homes of İsmail Erel and Cemil Albay and the European office of Sabah newspaper and confiscated computers and phones.



Currently, there is insufficient information available regarding the exact purpose of the raid. However, it has been reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various professional organizations have intervened to advocate for the release of the two detained journalists, emphasizing the importance of press freedom and the protection of journalists' rights. Their involvement seeks to ensure a swift resolution and the journalists' release.



According to sources, the treatment of journalists during the raid has sparked protests both in Ankara and Berlin, condemning the incident as unacceptable. Efforts are underway to resolve the situation, as high-level talks are being held with German authorities to secure the release of journalists.















