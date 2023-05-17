 Contact Us
News Europe Ankara condemns detention of Turkish journalists by German police in Frankfurt

Ankara condemns detention of Turkish journalists by German police in Frankfurt

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun expressed condemnation on Twitter regarding the detention of Ismail Erel, the German representative of Sabah newspaper, and Cemil Albay, the editor-in-chief of Sabah Avrupa. Altun highlighted that the detention was based on a complaint made by an individual identified as a registered member of FETO (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization), namely Cevheri Guven.

Anadolu Agency EUROPE
Published May 17,2023
Subscribe
ANKARA CONDEMNS DETENTION OF TURKISH JOURNALISTS BY GERMAN POLICE IN FRANKFURT

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned the detention of Turkish journalists in Frankfurt after their story against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind Türkiye's defeated coup in 2016.

"I condemn the detention of Ismail Erel, the German representative of Sabah newspaper, and Cemil Albay, the editor-in-chief of Sabah Avrupa, upon the complaint of a registered FETO member like Cevheri Guven," Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

The detention of Turkish journalists by raiding their homes and offices in the early hours, and confiscation of their equipment is a "clear violation of the freedom of the press," he added.

"We find this attitude of Germany to silence journalists unacceptable and we are concerned about the pressure on press freedom in this country.

"We call on the German authorities, which protect FETO members and allow the activities of this bloody terrorist organization, to reverse this wrong attitude, cooperate with Türkiye sincerely in the fight against terrorism and release the detained Turkish journalists immediately," Altun said.