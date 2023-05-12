Swiss parliament wants to reform re-export of Swiss arms ban

After sharp criticism from abroad, the Swiss parliament wants to ease the current ban on forwarding Swiss arms to third countries.



On Thursday, the committee responsible in the Council of States, the second chamber of parliament, voted in favour of this by eight votes to five. The committee of the National Council had already voted in favour, meaning an amendment to the War Material Act can now be dealt with.



Under current law, Switzerland prohibits the transfer of military materiel it has sold abroad to countries in armed conflict. This is currently hindering deliveries to Ukraine.



Recently, Switzerland refused to give Germany permission to pass on Swiss ammunition, purchased years ago for the German Leopard tank, to Ukraine. Other countries have also asked Bern for exceptions to no avail. Switzerland justifies this with its neutral stance, although it has condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine.



An amendment is being considered that would allow the transfer to countries that were attacked and are defending themselves in certain circumstances. However, the prerequisite for the transfer could be a condemnation of the attack by the UN Security Council or a two-thirds majority of the UN General Assembly. The details must be negotiated.



According to lawmakers, the reform will take at least a year. An amendment could also require a referendum.



In addition to criticism from friendly states, notably Germany, the Swiss arms industry called for changes, fearing a loss of lucrative contracts.









