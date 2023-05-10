Knife attack at orphanage in central Poland leaves at least 1 dead

A knife attack at an orphanage in a central Polish village left at least one person dead, said local media on Wednesday.

The attack in the village of Tomislawice happened when a 19-year-old killed a 16-year-old girl and injured nine other people, five of whom were hospitalized, reported public broadcaster TVP.

According to the broadcaster, the accused attacker, who was apprehended at his home about an hour after the attack, had no criminal record and was sober at the time of his arrest.

Police are working at the scene of the crime under a prosecutor to determine the suspect's motives and details of the incident, it added.