2 dead, including aerobatic pilot, in small plane crash in Italy

DPA EUROPE Published April 30,2023

Two people, including an air force pilot, have died in a small aircraft crash near the northern Italian city of Udine.



The victims were a pilot in the Italian air force and a relative of the pilot, the air safety authority announced late on Saturday evening.



The plane reportedly crashed shortly after take-off on Saturday from an airfield in Campoformido.



The plane hit the ground in an area only reachable by foot.



The pilot of the small aircraft was a member of the aerobatic squadron of the Italian Air Force, local media reported. This squadron is used, among other things, for displays to mark commemorations and holidays.

































